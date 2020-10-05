State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.93. 44,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,238. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

