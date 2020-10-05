State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

LIN stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.00. 90,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,772. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

