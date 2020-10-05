Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.