Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Standex Int’l reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex Int’l.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Standex Int’l news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $764.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

