Standard Tokenization Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.30 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.05119940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

