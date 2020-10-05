Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.24. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $63,678,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,132. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.72.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

