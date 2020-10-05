Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $2,833.55 and $323.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00295266 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012816 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007820 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.