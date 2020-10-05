Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 4,335 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $11.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.92. 16,633,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 291.81 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 194.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square by 27.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Square by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

