Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. 5,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 118,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

