SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

