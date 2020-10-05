SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 18.89% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $484,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.12. 350,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,364. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

