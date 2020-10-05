Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE SWX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Southwest Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

