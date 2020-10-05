Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.