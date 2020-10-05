Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) Insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton Buys 135,528 Shares

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton bought 135,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$16,941.00 ($12,100.71).

Gregory (Greg) Boulton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Gold alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Gregory (Greg) Boulton bought 66,472 shares of Southern Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$8,309.00 ($5,935.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.