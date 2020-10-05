Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SFST opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 169,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.