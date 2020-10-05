SONM (SNM) Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One SONM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $3.91 million and $85,518.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SONM has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.05119940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

