Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 417,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 233,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

