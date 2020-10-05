Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 417,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 233,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
