SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

