SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.
