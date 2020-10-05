Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.26. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

