Societe Generale Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,660.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,436.37.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,125.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,565.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,704.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

