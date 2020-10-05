Social Send 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Social Send has a market cap of $284,828.58 and $46.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003407 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004142 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

