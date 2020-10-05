Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of SND opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.