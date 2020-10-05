Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Sleep Number stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

