Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 2,725 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $74,528.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08.

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $28.28. 11,745,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,479,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Slack by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

