Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $3,038,842.80 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $3,038,842.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,091,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $754,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $795,750.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.28. 11,745,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,479,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

