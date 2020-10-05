Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Sells $199,805.13 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,770,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Slack by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Slack by 115.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

