SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of SKYW opened at $31.71 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 168.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

