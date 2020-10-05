Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

