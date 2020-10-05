Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of SHI stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
