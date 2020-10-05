Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

