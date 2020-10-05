Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $10.66 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

