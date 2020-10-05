Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (NASDAQ:ABMT) Head to Head Review

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sientra and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 2.22 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -1.61 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,273.55 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Risk and Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sientra and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 84.28%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -140.76% -130.33% -39.95% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Summary

Sientra beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

