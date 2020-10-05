Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $68.25 on Friday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

