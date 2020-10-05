Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Declines By 9.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.29 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

