Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Declines By 9.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.29 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
