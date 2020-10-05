Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Grows By 13.7%

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 897,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $100,293 and sold 614,000 shares worth $18,925,420. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.