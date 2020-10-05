Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Declines By 9.3%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 847,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PLXS opened at $70.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $343,662.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,232. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 270,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plexus by 248.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 33.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $9,371,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

