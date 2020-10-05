Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 13.7%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HSII stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

