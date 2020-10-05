Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,028.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.84, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $982.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $20,613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
