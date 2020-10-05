Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.

SHOP opened at $1,028.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $982.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $20,613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $208,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

