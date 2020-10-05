Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CLSA lowered Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 82,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.