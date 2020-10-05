Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CLSA lowered Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shiseido stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 82,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.