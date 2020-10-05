Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 18.8% Higher

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,147,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,594,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

