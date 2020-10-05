Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,147,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,594,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

