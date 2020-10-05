Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:HYG)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) declared a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HYG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 16.58. The company has a market cap of $29,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.07. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.