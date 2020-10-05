Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:HYG)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) declared a dividend on Monday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HYG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 16.58. The company has a market cap of $29,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.07. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.50 ($0.42).
