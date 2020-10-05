Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 135000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

