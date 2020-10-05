SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 21,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

