Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.