SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. SEA has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.