Scotiabank Boosts Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

