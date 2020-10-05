Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

SWM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9,531.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

