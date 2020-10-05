Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,291. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

