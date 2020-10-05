SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$35.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.